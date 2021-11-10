Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.98. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,047,372 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,724 over the last 90 days. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 44,801.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHAT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

