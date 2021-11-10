Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.98. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.
In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,047,372 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,724 over the last 90 days. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PHAT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
