Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 882,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,689,000 after acquiring an additional 268,848 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 93.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,619. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.63. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

