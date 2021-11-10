Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $74.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

Shares of PINS opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,646 shares of company stock worth $33,400,884 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

