Piper Sandler Boosts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$15.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WEED. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.35.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$17.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$14.08 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.19. The company has a market cap of C$6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

