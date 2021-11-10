Piper Sandler Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $128.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

