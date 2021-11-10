Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.77

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.77 and last traded at $181.46, with a volume of 269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.13.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

