Piper Sandler Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $115.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.23. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 1 year low of $98.22 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

