Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

The Allstate stock opened at $115.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

