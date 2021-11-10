Piper Sandler Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $440.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $22.29 on Wednesday, hitting $335.10. 256,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.06. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,304,896 shares of company stock worth $357,073,562 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

