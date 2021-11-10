Piper Sandler Weighs in on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $95.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. Palomar has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $4,702,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.