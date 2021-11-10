PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.47. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

MYPS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.