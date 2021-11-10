Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%.

NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 133,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.