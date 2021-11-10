Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%.
NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 133,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
