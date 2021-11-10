Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 4,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.
