Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 4,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 301.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

