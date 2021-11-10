Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.60 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.