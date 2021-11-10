Polaris Infrastructure Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

PIF stock remained flat at $C$18.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$13.81 and a 1 year high of C$24.41. The firm has a market cap of C$364.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

