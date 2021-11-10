Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Cap Hits $68.55 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $68.55 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00219728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00092032 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,006,176 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.