Polyient Games Governance Token Price Reaches $122.42 on Top Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 26% against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $117,639.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $122.42 or 0.00178985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

