Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $529.40

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $529.40 and last traded at $527.01, with a volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $526.31.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.68.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

