Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 3,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $437.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.46.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,029 shares of company stock worth $498,564. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

