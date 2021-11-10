Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.82) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.82) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $986.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $3,452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

