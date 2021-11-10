Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%.

PGEN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 47,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Precigen has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Get Precigen alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $186,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,193,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,064,908.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 777,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,087. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precigen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.