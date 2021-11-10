Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 490,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,535. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $560.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

