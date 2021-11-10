Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 238,650 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.19% of Korn Ferry worth $164,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 136.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 448.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

