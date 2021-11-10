Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $157.48 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,708,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,477,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $6,647,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,327,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

PCOR opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

