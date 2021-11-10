Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,191,016 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 17.43% of Harmonic worth $151,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth $120,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,519 shares of company stock worth $2,879,076. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

