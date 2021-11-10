Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 144,456 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,961,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $136,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 478,834 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,324,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

OLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

