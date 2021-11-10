Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,752,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,805 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $146,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

