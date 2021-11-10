Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,224,616 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,324,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,224,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $127,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $73.47 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

