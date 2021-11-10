Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 48,223 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,466,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,223 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $140,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

