Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.63. 175,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,993. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $322.06 and a 52 week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

