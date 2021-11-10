Professional Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.61. 6,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,426. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.66. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

