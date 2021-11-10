Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $367.20. 9,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.93 and a 200-day moving average of $316.18. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $235.58 and a 52-week high of $372.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

