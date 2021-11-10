Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

PGNY has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

PGNY opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,397 shares of company stock worth $39,140,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

