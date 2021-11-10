Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.47.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $148.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,741. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.