Prometeus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.02 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $19.01 or 0.00027677 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $312.66 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00222607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

