ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.