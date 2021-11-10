Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

