Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 3,629 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of Winnebago Industries worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.