Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,803 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $1,650,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

