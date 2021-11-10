Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Playtika worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

PLTK opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.