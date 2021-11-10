Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.