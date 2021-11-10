Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 18,862 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXRH opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

