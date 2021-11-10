Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

PRU stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

