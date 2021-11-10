Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 36,799 HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 231,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $833.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

