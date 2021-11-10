Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,980 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,554 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Par Pacific stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $982.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

