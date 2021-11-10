Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.12% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE CLDT opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

