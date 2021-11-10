Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,378 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,078 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 126.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,233,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTU opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

