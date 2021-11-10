Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Shares of LHCG opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.12. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

