Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,246 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 553.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PC Connection by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNXN. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.03. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.