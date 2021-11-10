Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of SunCoke Energy worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $574.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

